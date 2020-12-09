 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Published on December 09, 2020

Steward Elections are open as of Wednesday, December 9th, 2020.

To be elected are:

  • 1 Steward at Public Works at the City of Fort St. John

Please ensure a copy of this notice, and the attached nomination form and information sheet are posted on the Union bulletin board at your workplace.

Nominations will close at 5:00 pm on Wednesday, December 16th, 2020.

Please email, fax or hand deliver (in mailbox at the back door) your nominations to:

BCGEU Peace River Area Office
10147 100 Ave
Fort St. John, BC V1J 1Y7
Phone: 250-785-6185 Fax: 250-785-0048
Email: area10@bcgeu.ca

By Wednesday, December 16th, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.


If you have any questions or concerns, please don't hesitate to contact our office.

