Steward Elections for Local 104 - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on December 05, 2022

We are pleased to announce the results of the Election for the Local 104 Stewards:

  • Michelle Gallant
  • Kayla Watkins
  • Ashley Chand

Congratulations to your new stewards and thank you to all who participated in the process.
 
 
 
Chad Blackey
Staff Representative
 
Ira Kibbe
Local 104 Chair



