We are pleased to announce the results of the Election for the Local 104 Stewards:
- Michelle Gallant
- Kayla Watkins
- Ashley Chand
Congratulations to your new stewards and thank you to all who participated in the process.
Chad Blackey
Staff Representative
Ira Kibbe
Local 104 Chair
