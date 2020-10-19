Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
On July 20th, the BCGEU re-opened our offices to staff under new, enhanced safety protocols.
We are now ready to start re-opening offices to members. Starting Monday, September 28, 2020, members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only. The activities of the BCGEU must be guided by in-person meetings principles. Members will be
required to complete and return a declaration BEFORE attending an appointment at a BCGEU office, confirming that they have read, understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS (Updated Sept. 24): Starting Monday, September 28, 2020 members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only.
Click here to read more.
Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
On July 20th, the BCGEU re-opened our offices to staff under new, enhanced safety protocols.
We are now ready to start re-opening offices to members. Starting Monday, September 28, 2020, members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only. The activities of the BCGEU must be guided by in-person meetings principles. Members will be
required to complete and return a declaration BEFORE attending an appointment at a BCGEU office, confirming that they have read, understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.