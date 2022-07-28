Nominations are now open for shop stewards.



BCGEU shop stewards are the front-line workers' representatives in the workplace and are the best conduit of communication between members and the union office. Stewards provide a vital role in keeping the union office informed about members' concerns.



If you are interested or know of anyone who might be interested, please arrange to complete the attached nomination form, and return it to the BCGEU Okanagan Area Office by email, facsimile, or mail to the BCGEU Area Office by October 14, 2022.



Please note that the BCGEU provides necessary training for shop stewards with paid union leave for such training.





BCGEU Okanagan Area Office

1064 Borden Avenue

Kelowna, BC V1Y 6A8

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 250-763-6405/ 1-800-667-1132 (toll-free)

Fax: 250-763-9233/1-800-946-0252 (toll-free)









Download PDF of notice here



Download PDF of nomination form here



Download PDF of steward election facts here





UWU/MoveUP