Nominations are now open for the position for steward at your worksite and will close on Monday, March 16, 2020.



Stewards are the primary representatives of members and have an important role within the Union.



Some of the roles of a steward are:

Helping co-workers interpret and understand their collective agreement.

Supporting co-workers in meetings with management.

Listening to co-workers about their issues.

Acting as a liaison between the worksite, the union local and the BCGEU's area offices.

Communicating about broader local issues and training opportunities within the union.

Making sure all co-workers are in the loop by updating the union bulletin board.

Referring members to committees on specific issues, such as the Joint Labour Management and Occupational Health and Safety Committees.



Feel free to visit the union's website for more information (www.bcgeu.ca/stewards)



Nomination forms must be returned to the BCGEU Fraser Valley Area Office via regular mail, fax, email, or in person by 5:00 pm on Monday, March 16, 2020:

BCGEU Fraser Valley Area Office – 8555 198A Street, Langley, BC V2Y 0A9

Fax: 604-882-5032 Email: area04@bcgeu.ca



In solidarity,



Sarah Georgetti

Staff Representative





