Nominations are now open for two (2) steward positions at the Ford Mountain Correctional Centre.



New stewards are trained by the union. If you wish to know more about the roles and responsibilities of stewards, please contact our office.



The deadline for nominations is 5:00 pm, Friday, October 28, 2022



The nomination form (attached) must be used. The deadline for submission to the area office by fax (604.882.5032), email ([email protected]), or mail to the Fraser Valley Area Office at 8555 198A Street, Langley, V2Y 0A9 is no later than October 28, 2022, at 5:00 pm.



If more than two people are nominated for the steward positions, an election will occur.

Candidates may submit one page of information (8 ½ x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.





Ira Kibbe

Local 104 Chair



Chad Blackey

Staff Representative







Download PDF of notice here



Download PDF of nomination form here





