Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount as we move through this next phase of the pandemic.
As part of Phase 3 of the provincial Restart Plan, the BCGEU has been working over the past several weeks to develop protocols and put in safety measures that will allow us to safely re-open all of our offices to staff and members. To that end, the BCGEU is starting a phased re-opening of all offices beginning Monday, July 20th. Staff will be returning to the offices under new, enhanced safety protocols. Members may not attend the offices until staff have had sufficient time to assess and adjust to the new protocols. After that period, members will be able to attend their office by appointment only. Check back here regularly for updates on when access to the offices will be available to members.
Steward nominations open for local 0606 members at Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction - BCGEU
Published on September 01, 2020
Please be advised that BCGEU Local 0606 is holding nominations for ONE (1) Steward for members located at Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction, 159 Kinchant St, Quesnel. Nomination Form is attached. Nominations will be open from September 1, 2020 to September 14, 2020 at Midnight. Email or Fax your nomination to Area06.WilliamsLake@bcgeu.ca or 250-392-5582. Or it can be sent to Cariboo Area Office, 107A North First Avenue, Williams Lake, BC V2G 1Y7.
What do stewards do? Stewards provide support and advice to members who think they are being treated unfairly. They make sure new employees sign union membership cards and provide information on BCGEU services. Stewards conduct ratification votes and elections and keep members informed by distributing BCGEU communication. What skills do I need to be a steward? Stewards are well-organized, good listeners, problem solvers and team players. They have good communication skills and want to help others. REMEMBER: Management must not influence or interfere in steward elections. Report any such irregularities to your local chair and your staff representative through the area office.