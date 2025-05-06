We are pleased to announce that Joe Rauliuk has filled the 10th Steward position due to vacancy left by Haanieh Amiri's resignation. Kaelob Cormier has also withdrawn his name. Any future vacancies during the term will be filled by an interim election process.

Below are the election results (from November 2024) for the BCGEU's triennial Steward election for the 2024-2027 term:

1. Peter Janz 52 2. Matthew Busby- O’Connor 49 3. Jordan Kovacs 47 4. Jaime Eaglestick 44 5. Kate Banky 44 6. Rebecca McEwan 44 7. Kenon Sugie 43 8. Lucas Hayes 38 Haanieh Amiri (resigned) 38 9. Mala Moulik 34 Kaelob Comier (withdrawn) 30 10. Joe Rauliuk 25

Congratulations to our Stewards, thank you to all candidates for your commitment and service to our union.

What do stewards do?

Stewards help solve problems at the worksite. Stewards provide support and advice to members who think they are being treated unfairly. They make sure new employees sign union membership cards and provide information on BCGEU services. Stewards conduct ratification votes and elections and keep members informed by distributing BCGEU communication.

What skills do I need to be a steward?

Stewards are well-organized, good listeners, problem solvers and team players. They have good communication skills and want to help others.

Is there training for new stewards?

Yes. Stewards are eligible for paid union leave from work to take steward training every year at their area office. The BCGEU also offers workshops on human rights, facing management, and accommodating disabilities at the workplace.

Stewards are fundamental to protecting your rights at the workplace. If you are committed to social justice and want to be a leader in your workplace, please consider seeking nomination as a steward.

We would like to thank all members for their participation in this important democratic process. Our union is strongest when members are engaged and ready to take action to achieve common goals.

In solidarity,

Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative

Congratulations to our Stewards, thank you to all candidates for your commitment and service to our union.

What do stewards do?

Stewards help solve problems at the worksite. Stewards provide support and advice to members who think they are being treated unfairly. They make sure new employees sign union membership cards and provide information on BCGEU services. Stewards conduct ratification votes and elections and keep members informed by distributing BCGEU communication.

What skills do I need to be a steward?

Stewards are well-organized, good listeners, problem solvers and team players. They have good communication skills and want to help others.

Is there training for new stewards?

Yes. Stewards are eligible for paid union leave from work to take steward training every year at their area office. The BCGEU also offers workshops on human rights, facing management, and accommodating disabilities at the workplace.

Stewards are fundamental to protecting your rights at the workplace. If you are committed to social justice and want to be a leader in your workplace, please consider seeking nomination as a steward.

We would like to thank all members for their participation in this important democratic process. Our union is strongest when members are engaged and ready to take action to achieve common goals.

In solidarity,

Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative



Download 301 FYI Victoria Cool Aid Society Election Results WITHOUT EMAILS May 2025.pdf



UWU/MoveUP