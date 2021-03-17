Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. BCGEU News
  2. Steward Results - Hawthorn Towers - BCGEU

Steward Results - Hawthorn Towers - BCGEU

Published on March 17, 2021

Please be advised that Donna Johnson has been acclaimed for the position of Shop Steward for your worksite.

Thank you to all those that participated in the process.

Congratulations Donna!

In solidarity

Masoud Aminzavvar
Local 803 Chairperson 

Jacqueline (Jackie) McGuire
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here.



UWU/MoveUP