More stewards are needed at Grand Villa. We especially need workers from Food and Beverage, Security and Slots to become stewards so all departments are represented. And – we really need stewards that can meet with the Employer during the week between 9 and 5.



You have the right to file grievances when the collective agreement is violated and the right to representation when called to a disciplinary meeting by the Employer. However, these rights can only be enforced if there are enough stewards.



Stewards are absolutely necessary for the union to be effective at your workplace. Is it your turn to contribute? Do you want to learn new skills? Do you care about fairness?



Nominations are now open. Please consider asking someone to nominate you – and – consider nominating a coworker.





Download PDF of notice here.

Download PDF of nomination form here.

UWU/MoveUP