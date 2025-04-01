Are you tired of the long waits and wrap-around lines to get into LifeLabs? Are you worried about the Americanization of our healthcare system?



These concerns are connected. By standing with our local LifeLabs members who are on strike in the Lower Mainland and communities across B.C., you're speaking out on both issues. Join them for a solidarity rally on Sunday, April 6, 12:00 pm (NOON) to 2:00 pm at 4250 Kingsway, #210, Burnaby!





Subpar working conditions at LifeLabs have been chipping away at patient services for too long. In bargaining, staff have been pushing back, fighting to secure wages and protections that will attract and retain the skilled staff needed to provide you with the best service. Partway through bargaining though, an American giant called Quest Diagnostics, bought LifeLabs and went for the jugular. Now, corporate America is sucking millions of public health care dollars out of B.C. Workers are concerned about the future of our lab services.



BCGEU LifeLabs members are striking to ensure more of your tax dollars go towards frontline services in the Lower Mainland, not investors on Wall Street. Amplify their voices at our solidarity rally: demand quality jobs for locals and a sustainable lab service that can keep up with demand and provide the care you and your neighbours deserve.



The BCGEU LifeLabs Bargaining Committee:



Mandy De Fields, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Kelly Jeffs, Bargaining Committee Vice-Chairperson

Maryam Baghalha, Bargaining Committee member

Tony Ly, Bargaining Committee member

Rosario Viray, Bargaining Committee member

Wendy Cummer, Bargaining Committee member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP