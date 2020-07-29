Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount as we move through this next phase of the pandemic.
As part of Phase 3 of the provincial Restart Plan, the BCGEU has been working over the past several weeks to develop protocols and put in safety measures that will allow us to safely re-open all of our offices to staff and members. To that end, the BCGEU is starting a phased re-opening of all offices beginning Monday, July 20th. Staff will be returning to the offices under new, enhanced safety protocols. Members may not attend the offices until staff have had sufficient time to assess and adjust to the new protocols. After that period, members will be able to attend their office by appointment only. Check back here regularly for updates on when access to the offices will be available to members.
Strike Pay for Members with Dependants or Irregular Hours - BCGEU
Published on July 29, 2020
General
As previously announced in a bulletin and at the strike vote meeting, the BCGEU Provincial Executive has authorized target pay for a potential strike at BCFMA. This means a higher rate of strike pay and is the highest strike pay presently provided to BCGEU members. While regular base strike pay is $375 per week, target strike pay for this dispute has been set at a maximum of $100 per day or $500 per week or 70% of regular gross earnings, whichever is less.
Dependent Pay
For those receiving less than $100 per day, dependent pay of $15 per day per dependent will be provided up to the $100 maximum. For purposes of this policy, a dependent is someone who meets the Canada Revenue Agency's definition of "dependent" and is claimed by you as a dependent on your income tax return.
Members who intend to claim dependent pay are encouraged to advise the BCGEU of this ASAP by emailing strike@bcgeu.ca with "BCFMA dependent pay" in the subject line and providing the following information:
Member's name
Member's worksite
Dependent's name
Description of member's relationship to dependent
Confirmation that the person the member is claiming as a dependent for strike pay purposes is also claimed as a dependent for income tax purposes
Irregular Hours
For members without regular fixed weekly hours of work, earnings are calculated as the average of three consecutive pay stubs for hours worked prior to the strike. These members should start saving their paystubs and as soon as job action occurs, should forward their three most recent stubs to strike@bcgeu.ca with "BCFMA pay stubs" in the subject line.
In solidarity,
Steve Kitcher, Bargaining Committee Chair Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations On behalf of BCGEU Strike Coordinating Committee for BCFMA