As you know the BCGEU has been in talks with the Employer and beyond about the critical need to have wage inequity addressed as part of any bargaining outcome. The Employer says no. Your bargaining committee is therefore proceeding with a strike vote as has been previously discussed.

In order to show BCFMA that you are motivated and united behind your bargaining committee, the committee encourages you to vote "yes" for a strike. We are fighting for more than the Employer is offering, and the only way to get there is with a strong strike mandate to take back to the bargaining table.

Strike Vote Meeting Details:

Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Time: 1:30pm to 3:00pm

Locations: Victoria - Boardroom, 4th floor at the worksite

Burnaby - Boardroom "A" at the worksite

Kamloops - Boardroom at the worksite

The three locations will be connected via videoconferencing. The meeting will begin with a report from the bargaining committee, strike administrative and logistical information from the Staff Representative and an opportunity for members to ask questions and have a discussion before voting commences.

A copy of the formal notice of poll is attached.

If you have any questions or concerns please speak with a member of the bargaining committee. We hope to see you all at this important meeting.

In solidarity,

Steve Kitcher, Bargaining Committee Chair

Debra Calder, Bargaining Committee Member

Brenda McIntyre, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative - Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here



