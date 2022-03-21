Today marks the start of the strike vote in B.C.'s public service. You and 33,000 other members in this bargaining unit will be casting your vote to help deliver a strong message to your employer to compel them to get back to the bargaining table with a wage offer that meets your needs.



Your bargaining committee recommends that all member vote "YES" to show the employer that members are united in our demands for cost of living protections (COLA).



Members will start receiving ballots today, via paper ballots primarily distributed by stewards and worksite contacts in worksites. If you are on leave or working remotely and have questions about how to get your ballot, please contact [email protected]as soon as possible to make sure you get your chance to vote.



If you have not received your ballot by Tuesday, May 24th please contact:

Bargaining email: [email protected] or

Bargaining toll-free number: 1-888-984-1632

You will receive one ballot, one small brown envelope and one declaration envelope. Here is the process for voting:



1. Mark your ballot with an "X" in one box only. Other marks or writing may result in the ballot being spoiled.



2. Fill out the declaration envelope and include your signature and Member ID or Employee ID so we can confirm that you are eligible to vote.



3. Insert your ballot into the small brown envelope and seal it. Then insert the sealed brown envelope into the declaration envelope and seal it. This double envelope system keeps your vote private.



4. If you are voting at your worksite or a BCGEU area office, please return your ballot to your steward or worksite contact, or deposit it in a ballot box. If you are voting by mail, please return your ballot in the prepaid return envelope provided.



A strong strike vote is critical: we need both a high turnout and a strong strike mandate. This sends the employer a powerful message that will let them know that we are serious about our proposals. A strong strike mandate vote does not necessarily mean we will go on strike or job action, but it shows the employer that we are ready to do so if necessary. Remember, this is your collective agreement – make sure your voice is heard by casting your ballot.



In solidarity,



Your BCGEU Public Service Bargaining Committee



Stephanie Smith, President

Paul Finch, Treasurer

Judy Phipps, Executive Vice President

Dean Purdy, Vice President - Component 1

Kusam Doal, Vice President - Component 5

Judy Fox-McGuire, Vice President - Component 6

Cynthia Mepham-Egli, Component 6 Acting First Vice-Chairperson

Maria Middlemiss, Vice President - Component 12

Matt Damario, Component 12 First Vice-Chairperson

Robert Davis, Vice President - Component 20

Michael Eso, Secretary and Lead Negotiator

Lisa Lane, Support Staff

