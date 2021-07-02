We have now counted your votes and the result is strong: 94 per cent are in favour of striking.



This is a powerful mandate and clear message that we'll be taking to the employer as we continue bargaining for a fair and reasonable settlement that reflects the critical and evolved role we Constituency Assistants fill in the community, MLA offices, and B.C.'s democratic system overall.



As you may already know, the employer has applied for mediation. The Labour Relations Board of British Columbia has appointed Grant McArthur as our mediator, and he will work with us and our employer to try to find agreement. Mediation dates have been set for July 15 and 16. We will be in touch with you as we proceed.



Thank you to all of you who cast a vote this week. Your voice is critical in informing us, your bargaining committee, how best to act on your behalf and organizing us all to act for our collective needs.



In solidarity,



Andrea McDonald, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Preet Sangha, Bargaining Committee member

Deanna Fasciani, Bargaining Committee member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative – Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP