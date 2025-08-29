The result of your strike authorization vote will be announced tomorrow, Friday, August 29, at 2 p.m.

Over the past few weeks, tens of thousands of BCGEU members working for the BC Public Service have cast strike authorization ballots, following a breakdown in negotiations with the employer on July 18.

At noon this Friday, August 29, the polls will close. We want to ensure you are the first to know the result – expect an email from us shortly before 2 p.m. with the result.

From 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., BCGEU president and public service bargaining committee chair Paul Finch will announce the result publicly via press conference. He will be joined by Melissa Moroz, executive director and lead negotiator for the Professional Employees Association (PEA), who will announce the results of the strike vote conducted by PEA members working for the BC Public Service.

Watch a livestream of the event on BCGEU's YouTube, Facebook and Instagram channels.

To be clear, we don't yet know the results of the strike vote. But we are hoping for a strong positive result to show the employer we're serious about getting a fair deal. A strong result could be what pushes them to return to the table with a serious offer.

Last chance to cast your ballot

If you haven't yet voted, you have until 11:59 a.m. tomorrow (Friday, August 29) to do so. Your ballot will have been emailed to your personal email address through Simply Voting, a secure online voting system. Didn't receive your ballot? Email [email protected] or call 1-833-833-1647 by Friday at 11:30 a.m.

HEU announces a deal "framework" at the facilities bargaining table

We want to speak directly with you about the news of the deal framework announced between the Hospital Employees' Union (HEU) and the provincial government.

First, we are deeply disappointed in both HEU and the government for settling on an agreement that is below inflation. This agreement undermines the very fight that public service workers across B.C. are taking on together for fair wages and respect at the bargaining table.

The timing of the announcement-just one day before our strike vote ends-will not undercut our strength and solidarity as BCGEU members and with the broader labour movement currently engaged in bargaining.

We have been informed that this decision did not occur democratically. We don't believe this is fair. That is why we have filed a complaint, and why we will continue to press for the members in the Facilities Bargaining Association to have a real voice.

Let us be clear: as we have said from the beginning, the BCGEU will continue pressing forward. Your voices, your vote, and your power will determine our path.

We know this news may raise questions. That's why we are holding a press conference to lay out our next steps and to reaffirm our commitment to achieving a fair deal. What's more, we know that we are supported by the public in our fight.

Poll shows B.C. public supports a fair deal for public service workers

A recent Leger poll commissioned by our union shows strong public support for our fight for a fair contract. Nearly three-quarters of British Columbians (74 per cent) say a salary increase is reasonable given the rising cost of living, and 60 per cent are concerned that affordability issues are causing frontline public service workers to leave their jobs. Read our media release and poll results here.

Prepare for what's next

Once the result of your strike authorization vote is announced, we expect to hear from the employer and to resume negotiations. At the same time, we do not want to ease off the pressure we've built – we need you to continue preparing for potential job action.

We know this raises many questions including how and when you'll be notified about job action, if your position is designated "essential" and how you'll be paid for picket duties. Please refer to the Public Service FAQs for answers. If your question is not answered there, please respond to this email.

Finally, on Monday, September 1, consider attending a Labour Day event in your community to meet other workers, activists and families who are also fighting for fair wages and working conditions. See a list of Labour Day 2025 events here.

Thank you for your efforts and contributions so far. We will continue to keep you informed.

In solidarity,

Your Public Service Bargaining Committee



Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair

Maria Middlemiss, Treasurer

Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President

Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President

Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President

Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative

DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President

Faith Johnston, Component 12 Second Representative

Sebastian Kallos, Component 20 Vice-President

Linsay Buss, Lead Negotiator

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative

Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff

