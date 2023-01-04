We are pleased to announce the results from the call for nominations for the bargaining committee:



Elizabeth Rusch – Bargaining committee chairperson

Stephanie Patterson - Bargaining committee member

Shauna-Lee Hildred – Bargaining committee member (alternate)



Your bargaining committee will set dates to meet soon and will provide updates throughout the negotiation process.



It's critical that we are able to communicate important bargaining information with you through your personal email and phone number. Please log in to the BCGEU Member Portal to review and update your personal contact information. A bargaining survey will be sent out to all members in the near future.





In solidarity,



Cathy Seagris

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP