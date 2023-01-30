The ratification results are in and, out of 11 ballots cast, there were 10 votes in favour of the tentative agreement, and one vote against. The tentative agreement was ratified by 90 per cent.



The official date of ratification is April 19, 2023, and all changes to the proposed collective agreement are effective immediately, unless otherwise stated in the agreement.



Thank you to everyone who participated in the ratification process and to your elected bargaining committee for all their efforts throughout the bargaining process.



In solidarity,



Elizabeth Rusch – Bargaining committee chairperson

Stephanie Patterson – Bargaining committee member

Shauna Lee Hildred – Alternate bargaining committee member

Cathy Seagris – BCGEU Staff representative



