  2. Sun Village - Bargaining committee - BCGEU

Published on December 18, 2020

I am pleased to announce your bargaining committee for the upcoming collective agreement negotiations will be:

Kodie Chapman

Natashia Duteau

Krystal Beaulac

Our next step will be to meet as a committee to develop proposals for bargaining with your employer. To help form our priorities, the bargaining committee will be doing a survey in January to hear from you what you'd like to see in your new agreement. Keep an eye out for more details to come!

Please forward this message to any BCGEU members who didn't receive it. If you didn't receive this message directly, make sure your union has your current information by logging into the Members portal at members.bcgeu.ca

In solidarity,

Sheila Matthen, Staff Representative – Negotiations

 

