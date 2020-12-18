Our office is closed between Dec 25, 2020 to Jan 4, 2021. Staff will not be available during that time and will continue assisting members remotely when the office resumes on Jan 5. Thank you for your understanding and Happy Holidays!
BCGEU OFFICE CLOSURE (Updated Nov. 19):
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff are working remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until January 2021 at the earliest. We recommend that you email the appropriate office if you require assistance.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
I am pleased to announce your bargaining committee for the upcoming collective agreement negotiations will be:
Kodie Chapman
Natashia Duteau
Krystal Beaulac
Our next step will be to meet as a committee to develop proposals for bargaining with your employer. To help form our priorities, the bargaining committee will be doing a survey in January to hear from you what you'd like to see in your new agreement. Keep an eye out for more details to come!
