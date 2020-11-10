Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
On November 7, 2020, the Provincial Health Officer made a number of orders that affect our office openings. As a result, the BCGEU has made the decision to close the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley and Headquarters offices starting Monday, November 9, 2020 for a minimum of two weeks.
The other BCGEU offices will remain open with members able to attend meetings by appointment only and guided by
in-person meetings principles. Members will be required to complete and return a
declaration BEFORE attending an appointment at a BCGEU office, confirming that they have read,
understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS (Updated Nov. 8):
As of Monday November 9, 2020, the Fraser Valley, Lower Mainland and Headquarter offices will be closed in response to the recent orders from the Provincial Health Officer.
Click here to read more.
Sun Village Retirement Residence - Nominations for Bargaining Committee - BCGEU
Published on November 10, 2020
Nominations are now open for:
Bargaining Committee Member (3 positions)
These positions will be elected through online voting so make sure your Union has your current email address by logging into your Member Portal here.
Each nominee may submit one page of biographical information, endorsements, or other campaign information (8 ½ x 11 sheet, black and white). In the event that we receive multiple nominations, this page will be distributed via email with the ballot to all members eligible to cast a ballot. This one page must be received within 24 hours of the close of nominations and will be sent out as submitted.
No previous experience in negotiations is required to be a member of the bargaining committee. All committee members are expected to:
Attend caucus meetings and assist the Staff Representative in the development of proposals for collective bargaining
Liaise between members at the worksite and the Union regarding priorities
Assist in gathering and distributing information from and to members at the worksite
Attend collective bargaining sessions with the Employer
Take notes related to the bargaining process and provide copies of notes to the Staff Representative at the conclusion of bargaining
Provide feedback and information to the Staff Representative during the bargaining process
Participate in discussions related to the Employer's proposals, and assist in developing counter proposals
Assist with ratification or other votes or meetings that may be held related to bargaining
Leave of absence is provided to members to allow attendance at all meetings without loss of pay or benefits.
In the event there are more nominations received than positions available, a vote will be held. Log in to your Member Portal at members.bcgeu.ca to make sure your email address is correct. You can forward this notice to other BCGEU members at Sun Village who did not receive it and encourage them to update their email address.
Nominations must be received by scanning/sending the pic to Negotiations@bcgeu.ca no later than Tuesday, November 24 at 5pm.