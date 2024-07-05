Do you have questions about the Union?

Members of your Local Executive are visiting your worksite

and would like to hear from you!



Please join members of your Local 803 Executive who will be hosting a Member-to-Member drop-in at the Sechelt Seniors Activity Centre and are looking forward to meeting with you.



This is an opportunity for you to meet your Local 803 Executive and share any questions or concerns you may have. You can speak to them while on a break or after your working hours. These visits are not intended to interrupt operations.





Date: July 11, 2024

Time: 9:00am – 11:30am

Location: Sechelt Seniors Activity Centre – Craft Room

5604 Trail Avenue, Sechelt, BC V0N3A0



In Solidarity,

Florentina Kelly, Local 803 Acting Chairperson

Katie Gravestock, Staff Representative



