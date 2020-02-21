The parties met on Wednesday of this week and a tentative agreement has been reached for you to vote on.

A ratification meeting will take place as follows:

Where: SVCCS 978 – 72nd Avenue, Grand Forks, BC

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Pizza and refreshments will be provided. You must be at this meeting in order to cast your vote.

If you have any questions, please reach out to any member of your Bargaining Committee.

In solidarity,

Your Bargaining Committee:

Sara Stevenson, Bargaining Committee Chair

Sarah Maglio, Staff Representative

UWU/MoveUP