To: All BCGEU Members at Sunwood Retirement Living

Re: Steward Nominations

Nominations are now open for one (1) steward position at Sunwood Retirement Living.

New stewards are trained by the Union. If you wish to know more about the roles and responsibilities of stewards, please contact our office.

The deadline for nominations is 5:00 pm, Monday, February 20th, 2023.

The nomination form (attached) must be used. The deadline for submission to the area office by fax (604.882.5032), email ([email protected]), or mail to the Fraser Valley Area Office at 8555 198A Street, Langley, V2Y 0A9 is no later than Monday, February 20th at 5:00 pm.

If more than one person is nominated for the steward position, an election will occur. Candidates may submit one page of information (8 ½ x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.

Roshni Singh, Local 404 Chair

Anthony Davies, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here





UWU/MoveUP