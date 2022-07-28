BCGEU Offices
(Updated Jul 28, 2022)
:
All BCGEU offices are open. Members who wish to attend at a BCGEU office must follow BCGEU Safety Protocols which include proof of vaccination and wearing a face mask in all common areas.
Sunwood Retirement Living - Worksite Steward - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on October 12, 2022
Please be advised that the following members have been acclaimed as Union Stewards at your worksite:
- Holley Gabara
- Bailee Miles
Roshni Singh
Local 2004 Chair
Vyas Saran
Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.