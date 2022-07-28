Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Sunwood Retirement Living - Worksite Steward - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Sunwood Retirement Living - Worksite Steward - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on October 12, 2022

Please be advised that the following members have been acclaimed as Union Stewards at your worksite:

  • Holley Gabara
  • Bailee Miles

Roshni Singh 
Local 2004 Chair

Vyas Saran
Staff Representative


Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP