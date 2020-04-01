As we continue to work together as a province to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, reliable, accurate information regarding the spread of the disease is key to keeping our members, their families and all British Columbians safe. This is equally important in the workplace.



With that in mind our union would like to ask for your help in supporting the mental well-being of your colleagues by refraining from speculation around the contraction of COVID-19 in the workplace. If you are home sick and self-isolating, it is understandable to want to share information on your symptoms with your colleagues out of concern. However, speculation which leads to rumour can only increase stress and anxiety during an already difficult time.



If someone at your worksite does contract COVID-19, you will be notified and measures will be taken to address the situation. In the meantime, your employer is following all rules laid out by government to maintain your health and safety.



Remember many people may think they have COVID-19 because the symptoms can mimic those of other respiratory illnesses like the flu and the cold. If you are concerned about your symptoms, use the BC COVID-19 Symptom Self-Assessment Tool. If you still have questions or concerns, contact HealthLinkBC (8-1-1) at any time.



This is a challenging time, but your union is working hard to ensure the safety of its members. If you do have any questions with regards to your health and safety rights, please contact your steward, your worksite's OHS rep or your nearest union office. The right to refuse unsafe work is a legislative right that all workers have in the province of B.C.



If you have specific questions about COVID-19, please send your inquiries to health@bcgeu.ca. If you want to review current information from the BCGEU on COVID-19 please go to our information hub at www.bcgeu.ca/covid.



In solidarity,

Rory Smith

Component 10 Vice-President









