Last October, your bargaining committee was advised that members in components 6 and 12 working in information management and IT roles were being moved into the Ministry of Citizens' Services.

Please note that members outside of these roles and components are not impacted by this change.

We understand that this news has raised questions and concerns. Many of you have been in the same ministry for many years and are concerned about being forced to move. Know that your union is actively engaged and advocating on your behalf and has been discussing this with the employer since the announcement was made.

We've heard concerns from members about the contracting out of work that should be done within the bargaining unit as well as people of different classifications doing the same work – including excluded staff doing the same work as included staff. We are monitoring these issues and will continue to address them with the employer.

Your union will meet with the Article 29 committees to continue addressing this transition to ensure that members' rights under your collective agreement are fully respected. Article 29 Committees, often referred to as labour-management committees, are established under the collective agreement to ensure that activists and staff from our union meet regularly with employer representatives from each ministry to discuss workplace issues. Each ministry has its own committee, and these committees play an important role in addressing changes that affect members.

What does this transition mean for you?

If you are among the members impacted by this change, please let us know if you receive any information from branch meetings or meetings with supervisors or if you are asked to contribute to any job descriptions or documentation of your role and the work you do.

Please keep us informed by replying to this email with any information you can share. We will continue to keep members informed as more information becomes available.

In solidarity,



Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President

DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President





UWU/MoveUP