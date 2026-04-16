Big News: We're Creating a Sector Council

Dear Members,



As you know, one of our union's long-standing goals has been to break down barriers to solidarity between workers at supportive housing agencies, shelters and women's transition homes. By uniting under one collective agreement, you'll have more leverage to achieve robust, standardized wages and protections that address the unique pressures you face.

Unfortunately, this initiative was complicated by B.C.'s politicians last summer. They heard our union's call for positive change and distorted it to suit their agenda. Instead of taking the direct path by giving you a powerful sector of your own, they decided to first wedge you into community health. While this decision has come with its curveballs, your advisory group and your union representatives are working hard to leverage your temporary stay in community health to close remaining pay gaps between you and your peers at Lookout and Raincity, with a fair Transfer Agreement.

In the meantime, we have some positive news that will give you a stronger voice within the BCGEU and build your collective power as a community of workers responding to some of B.C.'s most pressing emergencies.

Sector Council Approved!

The BCGEU Provincial Executive – that's the President, Treasurer, your five Vice-Presidents and elected representatives from your components – have approved the creation of a Supportive Housing Sector Council.

As a democratic body, the Council will be elected from among the BCGEU members who work for the employers listed in the chart provided. Because you work for at least one of these employers, you're eligible to vote, nominate and be elected. Please note that the sector council is different from your Advisory Group. While both amplify your voices, they do so in different ways. Here's a breakdown of their roles:

Advisory Group Sector Council Appointed from a handful of workplaces that moved into community health this summer. These 10 members are advocating for a fair transfer agreement that reflects your needs. They liaise with your worksite Stewards and invite feedback from members to inform the transfer agreement. They share insights and priorities from the frontlines with the BCGEU staff representative who is negotiating your transfer agreement. The Sector Council will represent a wider range of BCGEU members, from across collective agreements (community social services, community health, and independent agreements). Sector councils are made up of elected members from a common community of interest -- in this case, supportive housing. They establish political representation for their coworkers within the BCGEU based on their mutual interests and, in some cases, bargain together as part of a sectoral agreement. Any recommendations from the council will be directed to the Executive Committee (Your President, Treasurer, and 5 Vice-Presidents).

To build a more humane and sustainable supportive housing system, you need collective power. A sector council is one way to grow that power because it will give you a stronger, more cohesive voice in the BCGEU.

Functionally, this democratic infrastructure will help you advance more meaningful changes in your workplaces and communities, build cross-worksite solidarity, and create opportunities for education and campaigns tailored to your sector.

Webinars – Learn More

We'll be holding two digital information sessions this month, so you can learn more about the sector council and ask your elected leaders any questions you have. BCGEU President Paul Finch will be there to answer your questions and provide more information on next steps. Refer to email sent for links.

Nominations for the Sector Council open April 21 and close May 4 at 4 p.m.



Elections – A Step by Step

Step 1: Elect Council Membership

Delegates to the Sector Council will be elected from each area by the eligible sector members on a per capita basis with one (1) delegate from each area with 50 members or more, and one (1) additional delegate if the membership in that area exceeds 15% of the total Sector

Council membership. Any area with less than 50 eligible sector members will be combined with an adjacent area until there are more than 50 members. These combined areas will be able to elect a Council delegate.

After the election, if there are no delegates from:

A transition house, then a province-wide election shall occur for the members in that component to elect one additional member.

A non-sectoral bargaining unit, then a province-wide election shall occur for the members in those bargaining units to elect one additional member.

One of the components with a supportive housing bargaining unit ( i.e. Component 3, 4, or 8), after all other elections above, then a provincial wide election shall occur for the members in that component to elect one additional member.

The president or their designate will sit on the council by right.

Victoria - 01 1 North Island - 02 1 Lower Mainland - 03 2 Fraser Valley - 04 2 Cariboo, Okanogan, Prince George, Northwest – 06, 07, 11, 12 (merged) 1

Nominations open April 21, 2026. See below for more details.

Step 2: Meet with Delegates and Elect Council Executive

At the first meeting following the election of delegates, the Council will elect the following

positions from among its delegates:

i. Chairperson: will chair each meeting of the council.

ii. 1st Vice Chairperson: will fill in for the chair in their absence.

iii. Secretary: will take the minutes and work with staff to ensure that they are distributed to the

council membership.

Step 3: Hold the first Supportive Housing Sector Council meeting

The first meeting will be scheduled in June on a date to be determined. A leave of absence will be provided, and eligible expenses will be reimbursed. At this meeting, the Sector Council will plan work for the coming year.

Nominations - Open April 21

To be nominated, a member and nominator must complete a nomination form, which we'll email to you and your coworkers on April 21, and return it to [email protected] to the attention of Kadidja Youssouf no later than 4 p.m. on May 4. Nominations received after this time will not be considered. If there are more nominations than positions available, the Union will conduct an election.

Important Deadlines

Members are reminded that:

Nominations open April 21, 2026: You will receive an email reminder at that time with a form.

The deadline to submit nominations is: May 4 at 4 p.m.; and

The deadline for nominees to submit ONE "8 ½x11" information sheet is: May 5 at 4 p.m.

Details of the election procedure will be distributed after the nomination period closes. Please do not hesitate to reach out if you have any questions! Thank you for your participation in this important process. Still not sure if this is for you? Come to an information meeting on Thursday, April 23 – 6 p.m. or Monday, April 27 – 12 p.m. Noon, 2026

In solidarity,

Paul Finch, BCGEU President