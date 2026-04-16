Big News: We're Creating a Sector Council

Dear Members,



We have big news for members working in supportive housing agencies, shelters and women's transition agencies. The BCGEU Provincial Executive – that's the President, Treasurer, your five Vice-Presidents and elected representatives from your components – have approved the creation of a Supportive Housing Sector Council.

As a democratic body, your Council will be elected from among the BCGEU members who work for the employers listed in the chart provided. If you work for these employers, you're eligible to vote, nominate and be elected. But before we get into those details, let's cover the basics.



Sector Councils Explained

Sector councils are made up of members from a common community of interest. They establish political representation for their coworkers within the union based on their mutual interests and, in some cases, bargain together as part of a sectoral agreement.

As you know, your jobs are highly specialized. Working at the intersection of B.C.'s most dire emergencies from the housing crisis to overdoses, mental health crises, and more, you have a unique shared experience. To build a more humane supportive housing system that can tackle these challenges in a sustainable way, you need collective power.

A sector council is one way to grow that power. It will give you a stronger, more cohesive voice in the BCGEU. Functionally, this democratic infrastructure will help you advance more meaningful changes in your workplaces and communities, build cross-worksite solidarity, and create opportunities for education and campaigns tailored to your sector.

One of our union's long-standing goals has been to unite all supportive housing, shelter and women's transition home members under a collective agreement of your own, so that you have the bargaining power to fight for robust, standardized wages and protections that can actually address the unique pressures you face. The work of the sector council will complement this initiative.

Any recommendations from the council will be directed to the Executive Committee (Your President, Treasurer, and 5 Vice-Presidents).

Webinars – Learn More

We'll be holding two digital information sessions this month, so you can learn more about the sector council and ask your elected leaders any questions you have. BCGEU President Paul Finch will be there to answer your questions and provide more information on next steps. Refer to email sent for links.

Nominations for the Sector Council open April 21 and close May 4.

Elections – A Step by Step

Step 1: Elect Council Membership

Delegates to the Sector Council will be elected from each area by the eligible sector members on a per capita basis with one (1) delegate from each area with 50 members or more, and one (1) additional delegate if the membership in that area exceeds 15% of the total Sector

Council membership. Any area with less than 50 eligible sector members will be combined with an adjacent area until there are more than 50 members. These combined areas will be able to elect a Council delegate.

After the election, if there are no delegates from:

A transition house, then a province-wide election shall occur for the members in that component to elect one additional member

A non-sectoral bargaining unit, then a province-wide election shall occur for the members in those bargaining units to elect one additional member

One of the components with a supportive housing bargaining unit ( i.e. Component 3, 4, or 8) after all other elections above, then a provincial wide election shall occur for the members in that component to elect one additional member.

The president or their designate will sit on the council by right.

Victoria - 01 1 North Island - 02 1 Lower Mainland - 03 2 Fraser Valley - 04 2 Cariboo, Okanogan, Prince George, Northwest – 06, 07, 11, 12 (merged) 1

Nominations open April 21, 2026. See below for more details.

Step 2: Meet with Delegates and Elect Council Executive

At the first meeting following the election of delegates, the Council will elect the following

positions from among its delegates:

i. Chairperson: will chair each meeting of the council.

ii. 1st Vice Chairperson: will fill in for the chair in their absence.

iii. Secretary: will take the minutes and work with staff to ensure that they are distributed to the

council membership.

Step 3: Hold the first Supportive Housing Sector Council meeting

The first meeting will be scheduled in June on a date to be determined. A leave of absence will be provided, and eligible expenses will be reimbursed. At this meeting, the Sector Council will plan work for the coming year.

Nominations - Open April 21

To be nominated, a member and nominator must complete a nomination form, which we'll email to you and your coworkers on April 21, and return it to [email protected] to the attention of Kadidja Youssouf no later than 4 p.m. on May 4. Nominations received after this time will not be considered. If there are more nominations than positions available, the Union will conduct an election.

Important Deadlines

Members are reminded that:

Nominations open April 21, 2026 – you will receive an email reminder at that time with a nomination form.

The deadline to submit nominations is May 4 at 4 p.m.; and

The deadline for nominees to submit ONE "8 ½x11" information sheet/bio is May 5 at 4 p.m.

Details of the election procedure will be distributed after the nomination period closes. Please do not hesitate to reach out if you have any questions! Thank you for your participation in this important process. Still not sure if this is for you? Come to an information meeting on Thursday, April 23 – 6 p.m. or Monday, April 27 – 12 p.m. (Noon).

In solidarity,

Paul Finch, BCGEU President