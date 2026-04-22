Webinar Coming Up: Tomorrow April 23

Dear Members,



The first of two digital webinars to discuss the creation of your supportive housing sector council is coming up tomorrow night, Thursday April 23 at 6 pm.

Don't miss this opportunity to learn more about the supportive housing sector council – it's structure and purpose, the origins of the initiative, and more – by clicking on the link below, Thursday (April 23) at 6 pm:

(Refer to the email sent for link)

As your BCGEU President, I will be there to answer your questions, along with BCGEU Executive Vice-President Tristen Wybou.

Don't Forget – Nominations are Now Open

Sector councils are made up of member delegates who are there to raise your voice, advocate for your interests, and represent your Area(s). As with all democratic bodies, strong political representation on sector councils starts with member participation: if you know of a coworker whom you'd like to see on your Supportive Housing Sector Council, get involved by sending a completed nomination form to [email protected] (to the attention of Kadidja Youssouf) before May 4 @ 4 P.M.

Second Webinar – April 27

Can't make it the webinar Thursday evening? We have another webinar scheduled for April 27 @ 12 pm (noon). Stay tuned to your email for the link, closer to the date. I look forward to meeting with you and discussing all the opportunities that lay ahead, as you grow your collective power within our union. See you on April 23!

In solidarity,

Paul Finch, BCGEU President





UWU/MoveUP