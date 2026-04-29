YOU need a win

Dear Members,

The supportive housing community is no stranger to backlash, which has kept many of you unfairly locked in survival mode. It's time workers get the resources you need to rise above bad public policy and into a power position, where you have real leverage. To achieve this, we've approved the creation of a supportive housing sector council – your own decision-making union body, who will amplify your values and top issues directly to BCGEU's leadership, year-round.

To get up and running, your sector council needs delegates: strong voices and dedicated leaders from the frontlines of BC's supportive housing agencies, shelters and transition homes.

Nominate a coworker today!

Not sure who's right for the job? Here's a snapshot of what a functional sector council will do:

📢Raise frontline concerns specific to the unique pressures you face, directly to BCGEU's leadership, so we can advance supportive housing causes as a whole union;

💲Receive a budget and resources for sector-specific campaigns, education and initiatives;

🌐Unite supportive housing, shelter and women's transition workers, from across worksites, so you can rally around shared goals and mutual interests.

The long-term vision of our union is to unite all workers represented by this new democratic body under a single collective agreement of your own. Being divided by agreements and buried in large bargaining associations has kept your wages low and your capacity to radically change your workplaces limited. This needs to change.

A sector council is a meaningful first step towards pooling your resources and building solidarity so you can win big. Your sector council will comprise the following elected member delegates:

Victoria – 01 1 North Island - 02 1 Lower Mainland - 03 2 Fraser Valley - 04 2 Cariboo, Okanogan, Prince George, Northwest – 06, 07, 11, 12 (merged) 1

In the face of governments that wish to bulldoze funding, pay and protections, you need political power. This is an invitation to think big: strong representation starts with member participation. Nominate a coworker to serve as a sector council delegate today, so you can fill those seats and make some noise. You have until May 4 @ 4 p.m. to send your nomination(s) form(s) to [email protected], to the attention of Kadidja Youssouf.

In solidarity,

BCGEU President Paul Finch





UWU/MoveUP