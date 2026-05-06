You're going into an election 📢 Meet your sector council candidates

Dear Members,

Nominations for your sector council are now closed. Here are the candidates from Victoria running for election in the upcoming supportive housing sector council digital vote, which will open Tomorrow, May 6 @ 10 AM and close May 20 @ 4 PM:

Kate Banky – Victoria Cool Aid Society, Component 3 Peter Janz – Victoria Cool Aid Society, Component 3 Monique Yuan – Victoria Cool Aid Society, Component 3



Because you work for one of these employers in Victoria, you are eligible to vote for 1 of the candidates listed above. On Wednesday, May 6 @ 10 AM, you will receive an email from [email protected], a secure, neutral, and independent voting system with your ballot, voting credentials and the bios of candidates who submitted an info sheet.

Because your Area has 1 delegate seat on the sector council, you can vote for 1 candidate to cast your ballot. This is the member you wish to see representing you to our union's leadership and advancing your sector's top causes and goals.

To ensure the supportive housing community is accurately represented in all its diversity on the sector council, your Victoria delegate will be joined by 1 delegate from Area 2 (The North Island), 2 delegates from Area 3 (Lower Mainland), 2 delegates from Area 4 (Fraser Valley), and 1 delegate from Areas 6, 7, 11 and 12 (Cariboo, Okanogan, Prince George, Northwest), which were merged.

In Areas 3 & 4, your coworkers will also be proceeding to an election starting May 6. In Area 2 and the merged Areas of 6, 7, 11 & 12, nominees were elected by acclaim.

After May 20, when elections close, I will send another email, introducing everyone in supportive housing, shelters and women's transition homes to your new sector council, in its entirety, so you can meet all the workers who will be amplifying your voice.

Thank you to all candidates for stepping up, and to everyone working on the frontlines of B.C's most pressing emergencies: with a platform of your own, including strong political representation, you have a real chance to push for the radical change you deserve.

In solidarity,

Paul Finch, BCGEU President





UWU/MoveUP