You're going into an election 📢 Meet your sector council candidates

Dear Members,

Nominations for your sector council are now closed. Here are the candidates from the Lower Mainland running for election in the upcoming supportive housing sector council digital vote, which will open Tomorrow, May 6 @ 10 AM and close May 20 @ 4 PM:

Jendon Cumigad – Community Builders Benevolence Group, Component 3

Melissa Goodwin – Raincity Housing & Support Society HC, Component 8

Doug Hetherington – Raincity Housing & Support Society HC, Component 8

Because you work for one of these employers in the Lower Mainland, you are eligible to vote for 2 of the candidates listed above. On Wednesday, May 6 @ 10 AM, you will receive an email from vote@s

implyvoting.com, a secure, neutral, and independent voting system with your ballot, voting credentials and the bios of candidates who submitted an info sheet.

Because your Area has 2 delegate seat(s) on the sector council, you are required to vote for 2 candidates (no more or less) to cast your ballot. These are the members you wish to see representing you to our union's leadership and advancing your sector's top causes and goals.

To ensure the supportive housing community is accurately represented in all its diversity on the sector council, your Lower Mainland delegate will be joined by 1 delegate from Area 1 (Victoria), 1 delegate from Area 2 (The North Island), 2 delegates from Area 4 (Fraser Valley, and 1 delegate from Areas 6, 7, 11 and 12 (Cariboo, Okanogan, Prince George, Northwest), which were merged.

In Areas 1 & 4, your coworkers will also be proceeding to an election starting May 6. In Area 2 and the merged Areas of 6, 7, 11 & 12, nominees were elected by acclaim.

After May 20, when elections close, I will send another email, introducing everyone in supportive housing, shelters and women's transition homes to your new sector council, in its entirety, so you can meet all the workers who will be amplifying your voice.

Thank you to all candidates for stepping up, and to everyone working on the frontlines of B.C's most pressing emergencies: with a platform of your own, including strong political representation, you have a real chance to push for the radical change you deserve.

In solidarity,

Paul Finch, BCGEU President





UWU/MoveUP