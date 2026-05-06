Meet Your New Sector Council Delegate

Dear Members,

Nominations for your sector council are now closed. Please join me in congratulating and welcoming your delegate for Areas 6, 7, 11 and 12 to the Supportive Housing Sector Council.

Elected by acclaim, your representative is:

Wendy Huggan – Central Okanagan Emergency Shelter Society, Component 3



To ensure your province-wide community is accurately represented in all its diversity on the sector council, Wendy will be joined by 1 delegate from Area 1 (Victoria), 1 delegate from Area 2 (The North Island), 2 delegates from Area 3 (The Lower Mainland), and 2 delegates from Area 4 (The Fraser Valley).

In Areas 1, 3 and 4, more members were nominated than there are delegate seats for that geographic region, so your coworkers will be proceeding to an election starting May 6.

After May 20, when elections close, I will send another email, introducing all members in supportive housing, shelters and women's transition homes to your new sector council in its entirety, so you can meet the workers who will be amplifying your voice within our union.

Congratulations to your elected delegate, and to everyone working on the frontlines of B.C's most pressing emergencies: with a platform of your own, including strong political representation, you have a real chance to push for the radical change you deserve.

In solidarity,

Paul Finch, BCGEU President





UWU/MoveUP