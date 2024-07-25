Union members win significant pay increases, pledge to continue fight for full equity

BURNABY, B.C. (Coast Salish Territories) – Supportive housing workers are celebrating a major step toward pay equity in the sector. Effective in September, workers at 50 supportive housing agencies will receive significant raises that bring them closer to peers at higher-paid agencies.

These pay increases come after months of pressure from B.C. General Employees’ Union (BCGEU), led by union members at Atira Women’s Resource Society (AWRS) who launched a campaign calling for pay equity last year.

“The other women and gender-diverse workers at Atira and I do the same jobs as our peers at co-ed agencies like Lookout and Raincity. When government decided we should be paid less, we were outraged and launched a campaign demanding gender pay equity,” said Shirley Ram, a BCGEU member and Women Support Worker at AWRS. “We’re pleased to see an initial victory today, but serious gaps remain. We will continue to fight until government makes good on their commitment to full pay equity.”

Despite government committing to achieve pay equity between supportive housing workers in B.C., these raises still leave workers at AWRS and other agencies up to $4.97/hour short of their peers.

“The government’s stubborn refusal to deliver pay equity for supportive housing workers is frustrating.” said BCGEU president Paul Finch. “These workers do incredible – often life-saving – work on the front lines of the poisoned drug epidemic and the housing crisis and they deserve to be paid fairly.”

“Inadequate and unequal wages are pushing workers out of the sector, creating a recruitment and retention crisis,” Finch continued. “The half-measures announced today fall short of fixing the fundamental inequality, and our union will continue to fight for pay equity.”

Supportive housing workers provide a variety of services that keep residents and communities safer, including providing housing, responding to overdoses, and helping people struggling with mental health and addictions get access to support and treatment.

In B.C.’s supportive housing sector, not all workers who do the same work are compensated equally – despite most funding coming from the provincial government. Wages for the supportive housing workers covered by the Community Social Services collective agreement have historically been lower than wages for workers doing the same jobs under the Community Health collective agreement.

The newly agreed upon increases range from 5.9 to 9.5 per cent, take effect in September, and apply to specific positions at AWRS and 49 other supportive housing agencies covered by the Community Social Services agreement.

One of the largest unions in British Columbia, the BCGEU has over 90,000 members in almost every community and economic sector in the province. As the lead union in the sector, more than 4,000 supportive housing workers are unionized with the BCGEU.

