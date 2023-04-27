Date: November 9th, 2023
To: Local 104 BCGEU Members at Surrey Pre- Trial
Re: Work Site Visit- November 9th at 9:30am
Where: Staff Room
Your District 5 Vice-Chairperson, Marcin Hak, and Local Recording Secretary, Leslie Groves will be conducting a worksite visit on November 9th starting at 9:30am. We will be in the Staff Room, at Surrey Pre- Trial located on 14323 57 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3X 1B1.
Please come by to say "Hello." We look forward to seeing you all then.
- Receive a Union orientation if you have not had one
- Fill out a membership card and verify your contact information
- Raise any Occupational Health & Safety concerns you may have
- Any other general Union questions you may have
In Solidarity,
Ira Kibbe
Local 104 Chair
Teresa Shaley
Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2023. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs