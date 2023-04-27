Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. Surrey Pre- Trial Work Site Visit - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on November 06, 2023

Date:      November 9th, 2023
To:          Local 104 BCGEU Members at Surrey Pre- Trial
Re:          Work Site Visit- November 9th at 9:30am
Where:   Staff Room


Your District 5 Vice-Chairperson, Marcin Hak, and Local Recording Secretary, Leslie Groves will be conducting a worksite visit on November 9th starting at 9:30am. We will be in the Staff Room, at Surrey Pre- Trial located on 14323 57 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3X 1B1.

 Please come by to say "Hello." We look forward to seeing you all then.

  • Receive a Union orientation if you have not had one
  • Fill out a membership card and verify your contact information
  • Raise any Occupational Health & Safety concerns you may have
  • Any other general Union questions you may have

 
 
In Solidarity,
 
Ira Kibbe
Local 104 Chair 

Teresa Shaley
Staff Representative

