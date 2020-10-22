 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. Surrey Pre-Trial; Surrey School Board; Nanaimo, Ford Mountain and Fraser Regional Correctional Centres and Okanagan Correctional Centre (Compass Group) - Bargaining Update - Tentative Agreement Reached! - BCGEU

Published on October 22, 2020

Your BCGEU Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce we have reached a settlement agreement. 

Full details of the deal will be provided early next week, along with the date and time of a Town Hall membership meeting and the ratification vote to follow immediately thereafter. Both the meeting and the balloting will be conducted online.

Your Bargaining Committee is recommending acceptance of this renewal agreement and we encourage you to vote YES.

Pandemic Pay Update

In response to our enquiries, the employer advised that the opportunity to apply to the provincial government for the pandemic pay subsidy had just recently become accessible. The application process closes on October 31st. Compass is currently collecting the required data to submit with their application. They committed to meet the deadline and hope for a positive outcome.

In solidarity,

Mike Witteveen – Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Bhupinder Thandi - Bargaining Committee Member
Francois Dube - Bargaining Committee Member
Marcia McLean - Bargaining Committee Member
Lynn McFedries – Bargaining Committee Member
Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations

