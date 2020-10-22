Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
On July 20th, the BCGEU re-opened our offices to staff under new, enhanced safety protocols.
We are now ready to start re-opening offices to members. Starting Monday, September 28, 2020, members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only. The activities of the BCGEU must be guided by in-person meetings principles. Members will be
required to complete and return a declaration BEFORE attending an appointment at a BCGEU office, confirming that they have read, understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS (Updated Sept. 24): Starting Monday, September 28, 2020 members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only.
Surrey Pre-Trial; Surrey School Board; Nanaimo, Ford Mountain and Fraser Regional Correctional Centres and Okanagan Correctional Centre (Compass Group) - Bargaining Update - Tentative Agreement Reached! - BCGEU
Published on October 22, 2020
Your BCGEU Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce we have reached a settlement agreement.
Full details of the deal will be provided early next week, along with the date and time of a Town Hall membership meeting and the ratification vote to follow immediately thereafter. Both the meeting and the balloting will be conducted online.
Your Bargaining Committee is recommending acceptance of this renewal agreement and we encourage you to vote YES.
Pandemic Pay Update
In response to our enquiries, the employer advised that the opportunity to apply to the provincial government for the pandemic pay subsidy had just recently become accessible. The application process closes on October 31st. Compass is currently collecting the required data to submit with their application. They committed to meet the deadline and hope for a positive outcome.
To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form. In solidarity,
Mike Witteveen – Bargaining Committee Chairperson Bhupinder Thandi - Bargaining Committee Member Francois Dube - Bargaining Committee Member Marcia McLean - Bargaining Committee Member Lynn McFedries – Bargaining Committee Member Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations