 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  1. BCGEU News
  2. Surrey Pre-Trial; Surrey School Board; Nanaimo, Ford Mountain and Fraser Regional Correctional Centres and Okanagan Correctional Centre (Compass Group) - Town Hall Membership Meeting - TONIGHT - BCGEU

Surrey Pre-Trial; Surrey School Board; Nanaimo, Ford Mountain and Fraser Regional Correctional Centres and Okanagan Correctional Centre (Compass Group) - Town Hall Membership Meeting - TONIGHT - BCGEU

Published on October 28, 2020

This is your special reminder about the Ratification Vote meeting tonight:

When: Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Time: 7:30 – 9:00 pm
Dial-in number: 877-229-8493
Pin: 117342

Please Note: If you have a number on file with the Union, we will call you at that number, starting at 7:30 pm. If you haven't received a call by 7:35, please call the Dial-in number, noted above. If you do not have a number on file with the BCGEU, you can dial-in yourself at the number noted above.

Your Bargaining Committee will be available to review the settlement agreement we have negotiated with the employer on your behalf and answer any questions you may have. We will also review the process for voting.

Your Bargaining Committee is recommending acceptance of this tentative agreement, so please vote YES.
In solidarity,

Mike Witteveen – Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Bhupinder Thandi - Bargaining Committee Member
Francois Dube - Bargaining Committee Member
Marcie McLean - Bargaining Committee Member
Lynn McFedries – Bargaining Committee Member
Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here

Visit the BCGEU COVID-19 Information Hub at: https://www.bcgeu.ca/covid



UWU/MoveUP