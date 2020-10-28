Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
On July 20th, the BCGEU re-opened our offices to staff under new, enhanced safety protocols.
We are now ready to start re-opening offices to members. Starting Monday, September 28, 2020, members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only. The activities of the BCGEU must be guided by in-person meetings principles. Members will be
required to complete and return a declaration BEFORE attending an appointment at a BCGEU office, confirming that they have read, understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS (Updated Sept. 24): Starting Monday, September 28, 2020 members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only.
Surrey Pre-Trial; Surrey School Board; Nanaimo, Ford Mountain and Fraser Regional Correctional Centres and Okanagan Correctional Centre (Compass Group) - Town Hall Membership Meeting - TONIGHT - BCGEU
Published on October 28, 2020
This is your special reminder about the Ratification Vote meeting tonight: When: Wednesday, October 28, 2020 Time: 7:30 – 9:00 pm Dial-in number: 877-229-8493 Pin: 117342
Please Note: If you have a number on file with the Union, we will call you at that number, starting at 7:30 pm. If you haven't received a call by 7:35, please call the Dial-in number, noted above. If you do not have a number on file with the BCGEU, you can dial-in yourself at the number noted above.
Your Bargaining Committee will be available to review the settlement agreement we have negotiated with the employer on your behalf and answer any questions you may have. We will also review the process for voting.
Your Bargaining Committee is recommending acceptance of this tentative agreement, so please voteYES. In solidarity,
Mike Witteveen – Bargaining Committee Chairperson Bhupinder Thandi - Bargaining Committee Member Francois Dube - Bargaining Committee Member Marcie McLean - Bargaining Committee Member Lynn McFedries – Bargaining Committee Member Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations