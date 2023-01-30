Many of us working in health care and related services face a range of challenges that can impact our mental health. This includes long working hours, high patient volumes, emotionally demanding patient interactions, short staffing, working alone, forced overtime and challenging work environments. The crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of working on the frontlines of response efforts only compounded these issues and more recently, the rising cost of living and worries about making ends meet has added more stress.



To understand the impacts and how our union can support members moving forward, we will be launching a mental health survey for Component 4 – Health Services members on Monday April 3rd.



The results of this confidential survey will help us better understand the mental health needs of members, and where additional resources and supports may be beneficial.



What will the survey ask you to think about?



According to the Mental Health Commission of Canada (MHCC) seventy per cent

of Canadian employees are concerned about the psychological health and safety

of their workplace. Common challenges include depression, anxiety, post-

traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and the risk of burnout. Burnout involves

feelings of exhaustion, mental distance, or cynicism about one's job and reduced

professional efficacy. Recovery is challenging and sometimes leads to more

serious issues, including declines in general well-being, increased absenteeism,

and clinical depression.



How workplaces can do better.



Workplace conditions, including clear communication from employers, positive

feedback, adequate crisis response, and adequate time off can mitigate the

psychological impact of acute stressors in the healthcare workplace. Workers

with greater interpersonal, psychological and social support in their workplace

are at lower risk of developing stress, anxiety, and sleep disruptions.



The Canadian Standard on Psychological Health and Safety in the Workplace

(the Standard) outlines 13 factors that employers should address to reduce

psychological harm to workers. Given the unique demands of the healthcare

sector the MHCC has added 'protection from moral distress' and 'support

for psychological self-care' to those factors (read more here). The Standard is

voluntary, but health authorities in B.C. have agreed to adopt it. Unfortunately,

progress towards the full implementation of the Standard has been slow.



Our members deserve psychologically safe and healthy workplaces. Your participation in the upcoming survey will help us understand the mental health needs of our component, and how our union can help make sure those needs are met. In the meantime, if you need to talk or access resources now, please reach out to your steward or OHS representative.



In solidarity,



Mahen Ramdharry, Vice-President Health Services



Suzanne Steffen, 1st Vice Chairperson Health Services





UWU/MoveUP