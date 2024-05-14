Violence and harassment at work is a major problem in Canada, and a major concern for BCGEU members. To prevent and respond to this problem, we need to develop effective strategies based on data from workers like you.



With the help of researchers at Western University, our union is surveying all 90,000+ members about experiences of violence and harassment in our workplaces. Will you complete the survey now?



To complete the survey in English, please go to:

https://uwo.eu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0eLoQ7LKP6IAaz4?Q_CHL=qr



Your decision to complete this survey will be taken as informed consent to participate in the research.



Frequently Asked Questions



Q: What will the survey ask me?

A: A series of questions about violence and harassment in your workplace.



Q: Who will have access to my answers and information if I participate?

A: Your participation is voluntary, confidential and anonymous. Unless you choose to tell them, no one, including your employer, supervisor, co-worker, or union representatives, will know whether you have completed the survey. Your survey responses will be collected anonymously through a secure online survey platform called Qualtrics. Qualtrics uses encryption technology and restricted access authorizations to protect all data collected. The data will then be exported from Qualtrics and securely stored on Western University's server.



Q: Who should/is eligible to complete this survey?

A: All BCGEU members who are 18 years of age or older and have been employed in the past 12 months – regardless if you've personally experienced or witnessed violence and harassment, you should still complete this survey.



Q: How much time do I have to complete the survey?

A: Completing the survey will take about 10-15 minutes. The survey will close June 14, 2024.



Q: How can I help promote this survey to my colleagues?

A: Consider printing this poster and posting on your worksite's union board. Thank you!



This research is a priority of BCGEU members. It's an important first step to improving policies and procedures to respond to the problem of violence and harassment in BCGEU workplaces and to provide support and assistance for workers experiencing violence or harassment. Your help is very much appreciated.



In solidarity,



Stephanie Smith

President





UWU/MoveUP