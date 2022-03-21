SYSTEMS ADMINISTRATOR
ADMINISTRATION DEPARTMENT
May 20, 2022
The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) is one of the largest and most diverse unions in British Columbia representing over 85,000 members in 550 bargaining units in the private sector and public services.
The BCGEU seeks an experienced Systems Administrator to join a team of dedicated staﬀ supporting the union's core mission: uniting working people in BC in a democratic organization that acts on their behalf, promoting their social, cultural, and economic interests.
Reporting to the IT Manager, the Systems Administrator will work alongside a team of administrators to continually improve service quality, availability, and resiliency. The Systems Administrator will be responsible for the maintenance and availability of services delivered internally within the union.
SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE
Minimum 5 years administering systems, 8 years in ITSM
- Experience deploying and managing Windows Server clustering, Hyper-V virtualization, performance monitoring, backup, and replication
- Expertise in Windows Server, Windows applications, conﬁguration, management, and maintenance
- Proﬁciency in Linux servers, Linux applications, conﬁguration, management, and maintenance
- Experience with managing NAS systems and conﬁguring iSCSI connectivity
- Exceptional problem-solving and issue resolution skills
- Strong knowledge of ITILv4 or ISO 20001
- Complete understanding of ﬁle systems, including EXT4, XFS, ZFS, BTRFS, NTFS, APFS, ExFAT, and FAT
- Experience in deploying and managing hardware RAID, ZFS RAID pools, BTRFS RAID pools, MDADM & Windows software RAID. Thorough understanding of ﬁle system, BIOS, and hardware encryption technologies for data at rest encryption.
- Strong knowledge using Veeam Backup and Replication and Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365
- Strong understanding of Cybersecurity principles and best practices; working knowledge of antivirus and endpoint protection with Defender ATP
- Microsoft and 3rd party patch and update management experience
- Strong grasp on Microsoft Active Directory, Group policy, account setup, and templates
- Experience managing Microsoft Exchange & SQL Server
- Practical working knowledge of certiﬁcates, certiﬁcate authorities, encryption protocols, key types, and OpenSSL.
- Deployment and management experience of Microsoft 365, Exchange online, Teams, Sharepoint, and Onedrive
- Excellent experience with Microsoft Azure, cloud hosted virtualization, storage, access control, and Azure networking
- Strong understanding of networking, ﬁrewalls, VPNs, WANs, MPLS, and routing policies
- Working knowledge of SCCM/Intune or other MDM alternatives
- Bash, sh, tsch, zsh, and Powershell skills desirable
- Practical knowledge of SSH, RDP, X2GO, VNC, SFTP, SMB, AFP, and NFS
- Ansible and other automation tools skills desirable
- Supervision and mentoring skills of junior staﬀ and helpdesk staﬀ
Preference will be given to candidates with one or more of the following certiﬁcates:
- Red Hat Certiﬁed Systems Administrator
- Red Hat Certiﬁed Systems Engineer
- CompTIA Linux+
- CompTIA Server+
- CompTIA Security+
- Cisco Certiﬁed Entry Network Technician
- Cisco Certiﬁed Network Associate
- Microsoft Certiﬁed Azure Administrator Associate
- Microsoft 365 Certiﬁed Security Administrator Associate
- Microsoft Certiﬁed Solutions Associate
- Microsoft Certiﬁed Solutions Expert
- VMWare Certiﬁed Professional Datacentre Virtualization Associate
Preference may be given to Network and Systems Administrator post-secondary program graduates.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Responsible for the maintenance, conﬁguration, and reliable operation of physical and virtual servers
- Install and upgrade server components and software, manage servers, and integrate automation processes
- Troubleshoot hardware and software errors, document problems and resolutions, prioritize problems, and assess impact of issues
- Develop documentation of existing, upgraded, and new infrastructure and services
- Collaborate with team and IT Coordinator in the architecture and design of new services
- Monitor regular backup operations, maintain and test disaster recovery infrastructure, and verify backup data integrity
- Support helpdesk department, making sure all desktop applications, workstations, and related equipment problems are resolved in a timely manner with limited disruptions
- Responsible for system resource allocation, virtualization and storage planning, and service performance
- Migrate data centre services to the cloud or vice versa as demands and requirements change over time
- Support cybersecurity incident responses as requested and directed by the IT Coordinator
- Collaborate with team on MFP & Workstation procurement and conﬁguration
- Maintain and upgrade high availability clustering of virtual services
- Provision, maintain, and procure enterprise high performance servers and enterprise NAS systems.
SALARY & BENEFITS:
Bi-Week: $4,355.48 - $4,795.46
Annual: $113,631.42 - $125,110.19
Regular full-time position. Paid vacation (5 weeks), comprehensive benefits package, enrolment in the Public Service Pension Plan. Travel is required; therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's license.
The BCGEU is committed to the health and safety of BCGEU staff and members visiting our offices. All employees with the BCGEU are required to provide proof of vaccination from COVID-19, as a condition of employment.
The BCGEU is committed to employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.
Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]
Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland
UWU/MoveUP
