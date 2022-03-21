SYSTEMS ADMINISTRATOR

ADMINISTRATION DEPARTMENT

INTERNAL / EXTERNAL POSTING

May 20, 2022

The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) is one of the largest and most diverse unions in British Columbia representing over 85,000 members in 550 bargaining units in the private sector and public services.

The BCGEU seeks an experienced Systems Administrator to join a team of dedicated staﬀ supporting the union's core mission: uniting working people in BC in a democratic organization that acts on their behalf, promoting their social, cultural, and economic interests.

Reporting to the IT Manager, the Systems Administrator will work alongside a team of administrators to continually improve service quality, availability, and resiliency. The Systems Administrator will be responsible for the maintenance and availability of services delivered internally within the union.

SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

Minimum 5 years administering systems, 8 years in ITSM

Experience deploying and managing Windows Server clustering, Hyper-V virtualization, performance monitoring, backup, and replication

Expertise in Windows Server, Windows applications, conﬁguration, management, and maintenance

Proﬁciency in Linux servers, Linux applications, conﬁguration, management, and maintenance

Experience with managing NAS systems and conﬁguring iSCSI connectivity

Exceptional problem-solving and issue resolution skills

Strong knowledge of ITILv4 or ISO 20001

Complete understanding of ﬁle systems, including EXT4, XFS, ZFS, BTRFS, NTFS, APFS, ExFAT, and FAT

Experience in deploying and managing hardware RAID, ZFS RAID pools, BTRFS RAID pools, MDADM & Windows software RAID. Thorough understanding of ﬁle system, BIOS, and hardware encryption technologies for data at rest encryption.

Strong knowledge using Veeam Backup and Replication and Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365

Strong understanding of Cybersecurity principles and best practices; working knowledge of antivirus and endpoint protection with Defender ATP

Microsoft and 3rd party patch and update management experience

Strong grasp on Microsoft Active Directory, Group policy, account setup, and templates

Experience managing Microsoft Exchange & SQL Server

Practical working knowledge of certiﬁcates, certiﬁcate authorities, encryption protocols, key types, and OpenSSL.

Deployment and management experience of Microsoft 365, Exchange online, Teams, Sharepoint, and Onedrive

Excellent experience with Microsoft Azure, cloud hosted virtualization, storage, access control, and Azure networking

Strong understanding of networking, ﬁrewalls, VPNs, WANs, MPLS, and routing policies

Working knowledge of SCCM/Intune or other MDM alternatives

Bash, sh, tsch, zsh, and Powershell skills desirable

Practical knowledge of SSH, RDP, X2GO, VNC, SFTP, SMB, AFP, and NFS

Ansible and other automation tools skills desirable

Supervision and mentoring skills of junior staﬀ and helpdesk staﬀ

Preference will be given to candidates with one or more of the following certiﬁcates:

Red Hat Certiﬁed Systems Administrator

Red Hat Certiﬁed Systems Engineer

CompTIA Linux+

CompTIA Server+

CompTIA Security+

Cisco Certiﬁed Entry Network Technician

Cisco Certiﬁed Network Associate

Microsoft Certiﬁed Azure Administrator Associate

Microsoft 365 Certiﬁed Security Administrator Associate

Microsoft Certiﬁed Solutions Associate

Microsoft Certiﬁed Solutions Expert

VMWare Certiﬁed Professional Datacentre Virtualization Associate

Preference may be given to Network and Systems Administrator post-secondary program graduates.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Responsible for the maintenance, conﬁguration, and reliable operation of physical and virtual servers

Install and upgrade server components and software, manage servers, and integrate automation processes

Troubleshoot hardware and software errors, document problems and resolutions, prioritize problems, and assess impact of issues

Develop documentation of existing, upgraded, and new infrastructure and services

Collaborate with team and IT Coordinator in the architecture and design of new services

Monitor regular backup operations, maintain and test disaster recovery infrastructure, and verify backup data integrity

Support helpdesk department, making sure all desktop applications, workstations, and related equipment problems are resolved in a timely manner with limited disruptions

Responsible for system resource allocation, virtualization and storage planning, and service performance

Migrate data centre services to the cloud or vice versa as demands and requirements change over time

Support cybersecurity incident responses as requested and directed by the IT Coordinator

Collaborate with team on MFP & Workstation procurement and conﬁguration

Maintain and upgrade high availability clustering of virtual services

Provision, maintain, and procure enterprise high performance servers and enterprise NAS systems.

SALARY & BENEFITS:

Bi-Week: $4,355.48 - $4,795.46

Annual: $113,631.42 - $125,110.19

Regular full-time position. Paid vacation (5 weeks), comprehensive benefits package, enrolment in the Public Service Pension Plan. Travel is required; therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's license.

The BCGEU is committed to the health and safety of BCGEU staff and members visiting our offices. All employees with the BCGEU are required to provide proof of vaccination from COVID-19, as a condition of employment.

The BCGEU is committed to employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]

Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland





