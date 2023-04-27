SYSTEMS ADMINISTRATOR

MDM & Security Compliance

IT SERVICES DEPARTMENT

INTERNAL / EXTERNAL POSTING

July 4, 2023

The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) is one of the largest and most diverse unions in British Columbia representing over 85,000 members in 550 bargaining units in the private sector and public services.

The BCGEU seeks an experienced Systems Administrator to join a team of dedicated staﬀ supporting the union's core mission: uniting working people in BC in a democratic organization that acts on their behalf, promoting their social, cultural, and economic interests.

Reporting to the Director of IT Services, the Systems Administrator will work alongside a team of administrators to continually improve service quality, availability, and resiliency. The Systems Administrator will be responsible for the maintenance and availability of services delivered internally within the union. The main focus of this position is to ensure all client devices are secured and compliant in accordance with IT Security and Compliance Policies and Procedures.

SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

Minimum 8 years of experience in Systems Administration.

Minimum 5 years of experience in supporting and trouble-shooting endpoint issues in an enterprise setting.

Experience with Endpoint Protection and EDR Solutions (Windows Defender ATP, McAfee, Trend Micro, CrowdStrike, DarkTrace, etc).

Experience and knowledge in endpoint management and MDM Solutions (SCCM/MECM, InTune, Mosyle, Jamf, AirWatch, Blackberry BES etc).

In-depth knowledge and experience with Windows OS 10/11, MacOS (ver. 11 or later), IOS and Android OS.

Experience with working on Microsoft 365 Security and Compliance Portals.

Experience with Microsoft Azure, cloud hosted virtualization, storage, access control, and Azure networking.

Knowledge of networking concepts for endpoints and firewalls.

Good knowledge of endpoint security best practices.

Working experience with rolling out MFA solutions in an enterprise environment.

Proven problem-solving and issue resolution skills.

Knowledge in ITSM/ITIL best practises.

Scripting skills in PowerShell, Bash, python etc.

Independent and self-starter that requires minimum supervision beyond initial scope and expectations.

Excellent communications skills (written and oral).

Preference will be given to candidates with one or more of the following certiﬁcates:

Certifications in supporting Microsoft applications.

Certifications in supporting Apple products.

Certifications in Microsoft 365/Azure.

Certifications in security.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Maintain Endpoint Management systems for managing and configuring laptops, MacBooks, desktops and mobile phones.

Responsible for planning, managing and monitoring the software deployment, upgrades and patching using MECM/SCCM/Intune or other MDM alternatives.

Manage identity, security, access, policies, updates, and apps for all client endpoint devices.

Support the IT Services Helpdesk, making sure all the desktop applications, workstation and related equipment problems are resolved in a timely manner with limited disruptions.

Provide advanced level troubleshooting for hardware and software issues, including interfaces with external devices (docking stations, printers, digital displays, scanners, scales, microscopes, etc) as well as standard office applications, printer setups, etc.

Maintain user level account systems to ensure appropriate access to devices and services.

Support cybersecurity incident responses as requested by either the Cybersecurity Officer or IT Services Director.

Deployment and management of Microsoft 365 Security and Compliance functions.

Monitor alerts and report security and privacy issues that show up on Microsoft Security and Compliance portal.

Good understanding of cybersecurity principles and best practices; working knowledge of antivirus and endpoint protection with Windows Defender ATP or other XDR solutions.

Provide assistance in the planning, drafting and rolling out of Endpoints/MDM support processes and documentation.

Write, update, and maintain technical documentation.

SALARY & BENEFITS:

Bi-Weekly: $4,355.48 - $4,795.46

Annual: $113,631.42 - $125,110.19

Regular full-time position. All terms of employment can be found in the BCGEU UWU collective agreement and include paid vacation (5 weeks), a comprehensive benefits package, and enrolment in the Public Service Pension Plan.

Travel is required; therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's license. As part of your terms of employment, you will be required to have an approved, union-made, non-luxury vehicle upon successful completion of the six-month probationary period.

The BCGEU is committed to the health and safety of BCGEU staff and members visiting our offices. All employees with the BCGEU are required to provide proof of vaccination from COVID-19 as a condition of employment.

The BCGEU is committed to employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]

Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland





UWU/MoveUP