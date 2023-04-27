SYSTEMS ADMINISTRATOR

IT SERVICES DEPARTMENT

INTERNAL / EXTERNAL POSTING

MAY 24, 2023

The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) is one of the largest and most diverse unions in British Columbia representing over 85,000 members in 550 bargaining units in the private sector and public services.

The BCGEU seeks an experienced Systems Administrator to join a team of dedicated staﬀ supporting the union's core mission: uniting working people in BC in a democratic organization that acts on their behalf, promoting their social, cultural, and economic interests.

Reporting to the Director of IT, the Systems Administrator will work alongside a team of administrators to continually improve service quality, availability, and resiliency. The Systems Administrator will be responsible for the maintenance and availability of services delivered internally within the union.

SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:

Minimum 8 years administering systems, 10 years in ITSM.

Experience deploying and managing Windows Server clustering, Hyper-V virtualization, performance monitoring, backup, and replication.

Expertise in Windows Server, Windows applications, conﬁguration, management, and maintenance.

High proficiency in Linux servers, Linux applications, conﬁguration, management, and maintenance.

Experience with managing NAS systems and conﬁguring iSCSI connectivity.

Exceptional problem-solving and issue resolution skills.

Complete understanding of ﬁle systems, including EXT4, XFS, ZFS, BTRFS, NTFS, APFS, ExFAT, and FAT.

Deep knowledge of software defined storage and distributed object storage.

Experience in deploying and managing hardware RAID, ZFS RAID pools, BTRFS RAID pools, MDADM & Windows software RAID. Thorough understanding of ﬁle system, BIOS, and hardware encryption technologies for data at rest encryption.

Strong knowledge using enterprise backup and data protection solutions.

Strong grasp on Microsoft Active Directory, Group policy, account setup, and templates.

Experience managing Microsoft Exchange & SQL Server.

Practical working knowledge of certiﬁcates, certiﬁcate authorities, encryption protocols, key types, and OpenSSL.

Strong understanding of networking, ﬁrewalls, VPNs, WANs, MPLS, and routing policies.

Intermediate scripting skills using bash, sh, tsch, zsh, and Powershell skills desirable.

Practical knowledge of SSH, RDP, X2GO, VNC, SPICE, SFTP, SMB, AFP, and NFS.

Knowledge of Ansible, Terraform or other automation tools skills desirable.

Preference will be given to candidates with one or more of the following certiﬁcates:

Red Hat Certiﬁed Systems Administrator/Engineer

CompTIA Linux+/Server+/Security+

Cisco Certiﬁed Network Associate

Microsoft Certiﬁed Solutions Associate/Expert

VMWare Certiﬁed Professional Datacentre Virtualization Associate

Proxmox Virtual Environment Advanced Certification

Preference may be given to Network and Systems Administrator post-secondary program graduates.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Troubleshoot hardware and software errors, document problems and resolutions, prioritize problems and assess impact of issues.

Collaborate with team and Director of IT in the architecture and design of new services.

Responsible for the maintenance, conﬁguration, and reliable operation of physical and virtual servers.

Install and upgrade server components and software, manage servers, and integrate automation processes.

Develop and maintain documentation of existing, upgraded and new infrastructure and services.

Monitor regular backup operations, maintain, and test disaster recovery infrastructure, and verify backup data integrity.

Support helpdesk department, making sure all desktop applications, workstations, and related equipment problems are resolved in a timely manner with limited disruptions.

Responsible for system resource allocation, virtualization and storage planning, and service performance.

Support cybersecurity incident responses as requested and directed by the Director of IT.

Maintain and upgrade high availability clustering of virtual services.

Provision, maintain, and procure enterprise high performance servers and enterprise NAS systems.

SALARY & BENEFITS:

Bi-Week: $4,355.48 - $4,795.46

Annual: $113,631.42 - $125,110.19

Regular full-time position. Paid vacation (5 weeks), comprehensive benefits package, and enrolment in the Public Service Pension Plan. The BCGEU does not offer full-time remote work and the successful candidate will be expected to work in the office at least some of the time.

Travel is required; therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's license. As part of your terms of employment, you will be required to have an approved, union-made, non-luxury vehicle upon successful completion of the six-month probationary period. Full details, and conditions can be found in the BCGEU UWU collective agreement.

The BCGEU is committed to employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Friday, June 16, 2023.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]

Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland





UWU/MoveUP