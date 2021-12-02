Last week, the provincial government released important information about when and how Community Health Care Workers will be invited to receive their COVID-19 booster doses.
The government has now translated this information into several additional languages. Please follow the links below to find the relevant information:
- Click here for the Traditional Chinese (中文) version
- Click here for the Tagalog version
- Click here for the Punjabi (ਪੰਜਾਬੀ) version
- Click here for the English version
