Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Tagalog, Punjabi (ਪੰਜਾਬੀ) and Traditional Chinese (中文) translations for COVID-19 booster info - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Tagalog, Punjabi (ਪੰਜਾਬੀ) and Traditional Chinese (中文) translations for COVID-19 booster info - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on December 22, 2021

Last week, the provincial government released important information about when and how Community Health Care Workers will be invited to receive their COVID-19 booster doses.
 
The government has now translated this information into several additional languages. Please follow the links below to find the relevant information:


UWU/MoveUP