TEAM LEAD (Temporary)

LOWER MAINLAND AREA OFFICE (LMAO)

INTERNAL LMAO ONLY POSTING

May 24, 2023

The B.C. General Employees' Union requires two (2) temporary field service representatives to work as Team Leads for up to 6 months, effective date to be determined. The Team Leads will be responsible for the day-to-day supervision of employees that will be assigned to work in groups, referred to as a pod. The Team Lead will provide guidance and support to team members within their pod, resolve conflicts, and ensure work is completed on time and with the available resources.

The Team Lead will function as a member of the LMAO leadership team, responsible for implementing policies of the Union and overseeing various aspects of the Union's operation and will report to the Director of the Lower Mainland Area Office.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Team Lead will:

supervise the work assigned to field service representatives in their pod;

provide feedback for employee evaluations;

advise staff on contract administration, Local administration, volunteer recruitment and retention, and other servicing issues;

coordinate departmental activities within context of overall objectives of the Union;

liaise with senior government and employer representatives and other Unions;

work with the Director and other Team Leads to coordinate training for staff;

lead Case Management sessions with employer groups;

mentor and attend staff at hearings;

other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Qualifications include demonstrated competency in negotiating collective agreements, including drafting contract language, and analyzing employer proposals; experience in administration of collective agreements and grievance handling; demonstrated competence with expedited arbitration preparation and conduct; knowledge of labour legislation including union organizing law as well as organizing methodologies.

The successful applicant will have a demonstrated record of leadership and ethical decision-making; a history of mentoring staff and activists; strong work organization and file management skills; excellent facilitation and communication skills; and will have the ability to work cooperatively with staff, elected officers and members.

The successful applicant should understand and share the values and goals of the labour movement and the BCGEU in particular.

Travel is required, therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Drivers Licence.

The BCGEU is committed to the health and safety of BCGEU staff and members visiting our offices. All employees with the BCGEU are required to provide proof of vaccination from COVID-19 as a condition of employment.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected] Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland