The TSBC Bargaining Hub Is Now Live

Hi everyone,

We've launched a new online space for this round of bargaining: the TSBC Bargaining Hub. It's where we'll be posting updates and important information as negotiations move forward.

You can find it here: https://www.bcgeu.ca/tsbcbargaining

What's on the site?

The Bargaining Hub will include:

Updates directly from your bargaining committee

Answers to common questions

Past updates

Information about next steps

We've set up this website to offer members one place you can check anytime for the latest news.

Essential services discussions continue and we expect to meet with mediator soon

Today (February 20), we continued negotiations with the employer regarding essential service levels. These discussions are a normal part of the bargaining process and clarify what positions would be considered essential in the event of job action.

Talks are ongoing. We'll keep you updated as this process moves forward and share more information as soon as we're able.

More regular updates

As we prepare for possible strike action, you'll also begin receiving more frequent emails from the bargaining committee. Our goal is to make sure you're hearing directly from us about what the next steps are and what it means for you.

If you don't already receive union emails at your personal email address, now is a good time to make sure your contact information is up to date.

This is a crucial time in our bargaining. Please bookmark the Bargaining Hub, check it regularly, and share the link with coworkers so everyone stays informed.

We'll continue to keep you updated every step of the way.

In solidarity,

Your TSBC Bargaining Committee

Lawren Nemeth, Bargaining Committee Chair

Florin Moldovan, Bargaining Committee Member

Alison Omelus, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative, Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP