24 hours left to vote!

Have you already cast your ballot on the employer's Last Offer Vote?



Polls are open until Tuesday, April 7th at 1 pm, so you still have 24 hours to vote!



You should have received an email from the (LRB) via Simply Voting with instructions on how to vote. Please click here to read the Notice of Poll provided by the LRB.

The email will contain:

An Elector ID and password A link to a ballot

It is important that you vote "NO" before Tuesday, April 7th at 1 p.m. No one will know how you voted.



By voting "NO" for the Union you vote YES for a collective agreement that is fair to all workers and protects your safety and best interests. Workers are strong when they stand together!



A strong no vote sends the message that we are standing strong together and that we will leave no one behind. With a strong mandate from you, we will go back to the table and get our final agreement over the finish line, with no unnecessary concessions.



Please reach out to any of us on your bargaining committee if you have any questions or want to talk more about bargaining and next steps.



In solidarity,



Your TSBC Bargaining Committee

Lawren Nemeth, Bargaining Committee Chair

Florin Moldovan, Bargaining Committee Member

Alison Omelus, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative, Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP