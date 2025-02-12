We noticed a mistake on the previous ballot and need to re-do this vote, we apologize for the inconvenience. If you voted previously your vote will be considered invalid and you will need to vote again using the new ballot.



You will be receiving another email with your credentials to vote for the remaining 2 Bargaining Committee positions.



For the two remaining Bargaining Committee Positions, the Election will start on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. and end Wednesday, February 19, 2025 at 2:00 p.m.



The nominees for Bargaining Committee Member are:

Marci McDougall

Florin Moldovan

Alison Omelus,

Jen Osterholm

Mario Vucinovic ( Mario has decided to step down from the election ).

An announcement will be made upon the successful conclusion of the election.



If you have received this email, we have your contact information. If a co-worker does not receive this email, ask them to check their junk mail folder or log in to https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup to request a BCGEU Member account.



If they have not received this then we likely do not have their most up to date email address and they should update their information using the Member portal at https://my.bcgeu.ca/login, plus they can contact [email protected] to receive their credentials. They must do so no later than Tuesday, February 18th, 2025 by 3:00 pm.



Please note that the email for the online vote will be coming from the Simply Voting System so keep an eye out for your inbox as it may go to your Junk email.



In Solidarity,



Gary Bennett

Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations



