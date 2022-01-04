You will be receiving an email with your credentials to vote for your Bargaining Committee.

There will be two consecutive elections - one for the Bargaining Committee Chairperson - and a subsequent one for the remaining two Bargaining Committee positions.

The Bargaining Committee Chair Election will start on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. and end Friday, January 14, 2022 at 3:00 p.m.

will start on and end For the two remaining Bargaining Committee Positions, the election will start on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. and end Friday, January 28, 2022 at 3:00 p.m.

Whomever is the successful candidate for the position of chair will be removed from the subsequent election.

The nominees for Bargaining Committee Chairperson (in alphabetical order) are:

Kevin Harding

Ann McLean

Lorraine Robinson

The nominees for Bargaining Committee Member (in alphabetical order) are:

Kevin Harding

Ann McLean

Florin Moldovan

Lorraine Robinson

Mario Vucinovic

An announcement will be made upon the successful conclusion of each election.

If you have received this email, we have your contact information. If a co-worker does not receive this email, ask them to check their junk mail folder or go to login into https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup to request a BCGEU Member account.

If they have not received this then we likely do not have their most up to date email address and they should update their information using the member portal at https://my.bcgeu.ca/login, plus they can contact [email protected] to receive their credentials. They must do so no later than Wednesday, January 12, 2022 by 3:00 pm.

Please note that the email for the online vote will be coming from the "Scytl Credential Delivery System" so keep an eye out for your inbox as it may go to your Junk email.

In solidarity,

Gary Bennett

S. Staff Representative - Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP