The election for your Bargaining Committee Chair has resulted in a 2-way tie between 2 candidates. There will therefore have to be a runoff election between these two candidates. As with the other elections to date, you will be receiving an email with your credentials to vote for your Bargaining Committee Chair.



There will be two consecutive elections - the run off for the Bargaining Committee Chairperson - and a subsequent one for the remaining two Bargaining Committee positions.

The Bargaining Committee Chair Run Off Election will start on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. and end Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.

For the two remaining Bargaining Committee Positions, the election will start on Monday, February 7, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. and end Monday, February 14, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.

Whomever is the successful candidate for the position of chair will be removed from the subsequent election.



The nominees for Bargaining Committee Chairperson are (in random order):

Kevin Harding

Lorraine Robinson

The nominees for Bargaining Committee Member are (subject to revision once the Bargaining Committee Chair is decided) (in random order):

Lorraine Robinson

Ann McLean

Mario Vucinovic

Kevin Harding

Florin Moldovan

An announcement will be made upon the successful conclusion of each election.



If you have received this email, we have your contact information. If a co-worker does not receive this email, ask them to check their junk mail folder or go to login into https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup to request a BCGEU Member account.



If they have not received this then we likely do not have their most up to date email address and they should update their information using the member portal at https://my.bcgeu.ca/login, plus they can contact [email protected] to receive their credentials. They must do so no later than Tuesday, February 1, 2022 by 3:00 pm.



Please note that the email for the online vote will be coming from the "Scytl Credential Delivery System" so keep an eye out for your inbox as it may go to your Junk email.



In solidarity,



Gary Bennett

S. Staff Representative - Negotiations



