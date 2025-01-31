You will be receiving an email with your credentials to vote for your Bargaining Committee.

There will be two consecutive elections - one for the Bargaining Committee Chairperson - and a subsequent one for the remaining two Bargaining Committee positions.

The Bargaining Committee Chair Position Election will start on Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. and end Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at 3:00 p.m.

will start on at 3:00 p.m. and end at 3:00 p.m. For the two remaining Bargaining Committee Positions, the Election will start on Tuesday, February 18, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. and end Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 3:00 p.m.

Whoever is the successful candidate for the position of the chair will be removed from the subsequent election.

The nominees for Bargaining Committee Chairperson (in alphabetical order) are:

Florin Moldovan

Lawren Nemeth

The nominees for Bargaining Committee Member (in alphabetical order) are:

· Marci McDougall

· Florin Moldovan

· Lawren Nemeth

· Alison Omelus,

· Jen Osterholm

· Mario Vucinovic

An announcement will be made upon the successful conclusion of each election.

If you have received this email, we have your contact information. If a co-worker does not receive this email, ask them to check their junk mail folder or log in to https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup to request a BCGEU Member account.

If they have not received this then we likely do not have their most up to date email address and they should update their information using the Member portal at https://my.bcgeu.ca/login, plus they can contact [email protected] to receive their credentials. They must do so no later than Thursday, February 6, 2025 by 3:00 pm.

Please note that the email for the online vote will be coming from the Simply Voting System so keep an eye out for your inbox as it may go to your Junk email.

In Solidarity,

Gary Bennett

Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations

Rob Davis, Comp 20 VP, Local 2004

All Comp 20 Local Chairs

All Area Offices

Simon Kelly, Staff for Comp 20

Richard Tones, Director, Negotiations

Brent Camilleri, Coordinator, Negotiations





